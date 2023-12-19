Connected Lifestyle Brand Noise Raises Funding From Audio Giant Bose Founded in 2014, Noise is committed to revolutionizing the industry through purposeful and consumer-centric innovation. It has 35 SKUs under its offerings which include smartwatches, wireless earphones, and wireless speakers

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amit Khatri and Gaurav Khatri, co-founders, Noise

Smart wearables startup Noise announced it had raised a strategic investment from consumer electronics and audio giant Bose as a part of its Series A round.

"It's about the right partnership at the right time, and we firmly believe that our strategic alliance with Bose will be a pivotal juncture in our journey towards revolutionizing the future of smart wearables realm. Bose's belief in us validates our relentless pursuit of innovation, aimed at delivering transformative technology for today's consumer. We are excited to partner with a company like Bose whose technical expertise and global experience will help us augment our capabilities and elevate our offerings," shares Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise.

Founded in 2014 by brothers Amit Khatri and Gaurav Khatri, Noise is committed to revolutionizing the industry through purposeful and consumer-centric innovation. It has 35 SKUs under its offerings which include smartwatches, wireless earphones, and wireless speakers.

The startup ranked second in wearables market with a share of 13.5 per cent in Q2 FY23 according to International Data Corporation (IDC). It saw a 61.6 per cent increase in comparision with Q2 FY22 stats.

"Their leadership in the wearables category and understanding of their customers will allow us to collaborate and bring new, differentiated products to a growing market," shares Nicholas Smith, Senior VP, Strategy and Business Development, Bose.

The startup clocked in a revenue of INR1,426.54 cr in FY23. However, they did not disclose as to for what the funds will be utlilized towards.

