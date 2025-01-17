Constelli and AstroSure.ai Raise Early-Stage Funding The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Constelli Founders

Constelli Secures USD 3 Mn Funding Led by Pravega Ventures

Hyderabad-based aerospace and defense tech startup Constelli has raised USD 3 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Pravega Ventures. This marks the company's first institutional funding round.

The fresh capital will be directed towards capital expenditure and research and development (R&D) for future products, aiming to drive innovation in the defense sector. "This funding will propel our vision of establishing an Indian company as a global defense player," said Satya Gopal Panigrahi, Founder and CEO of Constelli.

Founded in 2017 by Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy, Constelli specialises in advanced signal processing solutions for aerospace and defense systems. Its products and services enhance the design, development, and testing of radar and electronic warfare (EW) systems, serving clients like India's Ministry of Defence, DRDO, and international contractors in South Korea, Australia, and Singapore.

Constelli leverages modern hardware and software technologies, modeling and simulation, and distributed computing to transform RF mission sensors. "This funding empowers us to invest in new product development and expand our sales and marketing efforts," said Chenreddy, Co-founder and CTO.

With its focus on cutting-edge solutions, Constelli aims to streamline the development lifecycle of airborne and ground defense platforms.

AstroSure.ai Raises USD 6 Mn to Revolutionise Astrology with AI

Astro-tech startup AstroSure.ai has secured USD 6 million in seed funding led by Pradeep Dadha and other investors.

The funds will fuel app enhancement, feature development, user expansion, and talent acquisition, the company announced.

Launched this month by Vanya Mishra and Hatim Kantawalla, AstroSure.ai combines Vedic astrology with AI to offer real-time, personalised insights. Unlike competitors, its virtual assistant, Agastyaa, draws on Vedic principles for accurate, non-generic guidance on life decisions such as marriage, career, and investments.

"AstroSure.ai isn't just an app; it's like having a supportive friend available around the clock, even at 3 AM. By merging the timeless wisdom of astrology with cutting-edge technology, we empower users to make well-informed, unbiased decisions — free of cost. It's a smooth, stress-free, experience that delivers true value, anytime you need it," said Vanya Mishra, Co-founder and CEO of Astrosure.ai.

AstroSure.ai caters to the growing demand for online astrology services, a trend highlighted by the recent profitability surge of rivals like Noida-based Astrotalk. The app employs a freemium model without hidden costs, making it accessible to users across iOS and Android.

With its focus on mental well-being and user convenience, AstroSure.ai aims to set a new standard in digital astrology.
