CoRover.ai Launches C-CAP Course to Democratise AI Education Designed for diverse learners, including students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, C-CAP is a concise, 1-hour program available on Udemy. It offers an introductory discount of up to 75% and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CoRover.ai

CoRover.ai, a global pioneer in Conversational Generative AI, has unveiled the CoRover Certified AI Professional (C-CAP) course, aimed at transforming learners into AI professionals without requiring prior technical expertise.

This revolutionary program empowers participants to develop conversational AI agents using CoRover's secure Composite AI platform, featuring no-code tools to create chatbots, voicebots, and videobots.

"This initiative reflects our mission to democratise AI education and bridge the digital divide," said Ankush Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of CoRover.ai. "With no-code Gen AI platforms, anyone can solve real-world problems using their native language or conversational interfaces. This is the future of inclusive, human-centric technology."

The C-CAP curriculum spans Generative AI, Predictive AI, Composite AI, Sovereign AI, and advanced LLMs such as BharatGPT and ChatGPT. Participants will gain hands-on experience building conversational AI solutions that seamlessly integrate with APIs, ERP, CRM, HRM, and backend systems. The course emphasises ethical AI practices, aligning with CoRover's commitment to responsible technology.

Designed for diverse learners, including students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, C-CAP is a concise, 1-hour program available on Udemy. It offers an introductory discount of up to 75% and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Upon completion, participants earn a globally recognized certification to enhance career prospects and LinkedIn profiles.

"The rise of conversational AI is reshaping technology, making it accessible to everyone," Sabharwal added. "This course is a step toward a globally interconnected society where AI empowers all."

With C-CAP, CoRover.ai is not just teaching AI but fostering a movement toward technological inclusivity and innovation.
