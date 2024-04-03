The game is played in 109 countries around the world with the top four markets being India, the UK, the USA, and Australia. It last raised capital in November 2022 of INR 3M from Prime Venture Partners

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Online cricket gaming startup, Hitwicket, announced it had roped in Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle as a strategic investor.

"Having met Mr. Bhogle last month and discussed the vision and potential of Hitwicket, we are even more excited to have him join us as an investor. With Mr. Bhogle's guidance, we are confident that Hitwicket will continue to scale new heights and establish itself as a global leader in the gaming industry," said Keerti Singh, and Kashyap Reddy, co-founders, Hitwicket.

The cricketing personality's investment amount is currently undisclosed in the media.

"Hitwicket's potential to build a global gaming franchise is truly inspiring. I'm looking forward to Hitwicket's potential to be the Made in India cricket game that unites India with the rest of the world and elevates the country's profile in mobile cricket gaming. Its global promise signifies that a game from India can indeed touch the world," said Harsha Bhogle. Bhogle is also an investor in Bowled.io, a social sports gamefi platform.

Founded in 2020, Hitwicket aims to expand its global outreach from 5 million downloads currently to 50 million downloads within the next two years.

The game is played in 109 countries around the world with the top four markets being India, the UK, the USA, and Australia. It last raised capital in November 2022 of INR 3M from Prime Venture Partners.