Crypto Issue Requires Immediate Attention, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister further noted that there was consensus among G20 members to have a globally coordinated policy response on crypto assets that takes into consideration the full range of risks, including those specific to emerging markets and developing economies

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that issues related to crypto assets require immediate attention and the response of the G20 has to ensure that they do not lose any potential benefits while protecting economies from harm, according to a PTI report.

Sitharaman was part of a brainstorming session on 'Macrofinancial Implications of Crypto Assets' with G20 finance ministers and central bank governors at the IMF's headquarters. As per the report, the brainstorming session was attended by global experts on this issue. In her remarks, Sitharaman said the G20 acknowledges the work of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in bringing out key elements of policy and regulatory framework.

She also said a synthesis paper, which would integrate macroeconomic and regulatory perspectives of crypto assets, is required. The minister further noted that there was consensus among G20 members to have a globally coordinated policy response on crypto assets that takes into consideration the full range of risks, including those specific to emerging markets and developing economies.

Last week, Sitharaman had also explained that India's G20 presidency aims to develop a common framework for all countries to deal with risks associated with cryptocurrencies in the wake of the recent shocks witnessed in the crypto market. She had also added that India is carrying forward agendas of earlier G20 presidencies, bringing issues on table that India considers important and also making way for the future G20 presidencies to build upon the legacy of G20 India Presidency.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government Cryptocurrency G20 Nirmala Sitharaman

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

7 Books Every Serious Entrepreneur Needs to Read

Reaching the next level as an entrepreneur means becoming smarter and more effective.

By Jeremy Knauff

News and Trends

SwitchOn, a Vision AI Company Raises $4.2 Million To Bring AI Into Manufacturing

This investment will allow SwitchOn to continue its rapid growth in India, scale internationally with large enterprises, make key hires in Sales and Technology, and invest in research and development

By Teena Jose

Leadership

7 Reasons Why Creating the Right Culture Should Be a Leaders Top Priority

Without a positive culture around employees, your business will struggle to survive.

By Gordon Tredgold

Innovation

Jeans Made Out of…What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.

Stacy Flynn, CEO and co-founder of textile innovations company Evrnu, is redefining fashion's sustainable future.

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

5 Surprising Benefits of Professional Networking That You Need to Know About

This article explores the surprising benefits and impact of professional networking beyond making connections.

By Keith West

Devices

Get the Web's Best Price on This Mobile Key Ring

This clever mobile add-on belongs in your everyday carry.

By Entrepreneur Store