Daalchini Technologies Announces First ESOP Buyback Plan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Retail tech startup Daalchini has announced its first-ever ESOP (employee stock option programme) liquidation plan for its current and former employees. With the ESOP liquidation of approximately INR 1 crore, everyone associated with Daalchini has got rewarded under this initiative.

Company handout

"We recognize and acknowledge the efforts and dedication of our resources towards Daalchini. We intend to encourage them to remain committed to the company and to grow. Through this initiative, we aim at paying back to our current and former employees for relentless efforts," said Vidya Bhushan, co-founder and COO, Daalchini Technologies.

Daalchini intends to recognize and reward current and past employees for their support and contributions. Nearly 21 current and former employees have benefited from the ESOP initiative across hierarchies including, VPs to hub managers. Daalchini's team members with vested options are eligible to take part in the repurchase and liquidate almost 100 per cent of their vested shares if their options are vested as of April 2022, as per the company's statement.

"Our aim is to have an employee-friendly culture at Daalchini. Personally, for me, ESOPs are an excellent wealth-creation instrument for employees, especially if one is working at an early-stage startup. It can create a win-win," said Prerna Kalra, co-founder and CEO, Daalchini Technologies.

Daalchini is a brand of full-stack smart retail offerings that cater to on-the-go food consumption with a specialized supply chain designed to serve the 6-meal-a-day needs of our customers. Its product suite has a complete platform to launch vending machines, micro-markets, automated kiosks, and mobility solutions.