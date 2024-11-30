This week saw significant funding activity across diverse sectors, from oncology drug manufacturing to electric vehicle leasing. Here's a roundup of key deals that grabbed attention.

Beta Drugs

Funding Amount: USD 14 Million (INR 117 Crore)

Investors: HealthQuad Fund II, a Singapore-based investment fund, and a private wealth management firm.

Founded in 2005 and based in Panchkula, Beta Drugs manufactures one of India's most extensive ranges of anti-cancer drugs. The company's offerings span chemotherapy, targeted, hormonal, and supportive therapies, making it a leader in oncology. This funding will help Beta Drugs expand its R&D and manufacturing capabilities, addressing the growing demand for affordable cancer treatments.

Candytoy Corporate (CTC)

Funding Amount: USD 13.22 Million (INR 110 Crore)

Investors: Abakkus Asset Managers, Girik Capital, Param Capital Research, Sixth Sense Ventures, Viney Equity Market.

Founded in 2019 by Gaurav Mirchandani, Indore-based CTC is a leading manufacturer of plastic promotional toys and confectionery items. Operating under the brands SM Toys and Hoppin Candy Toy, it exports to over 40 countries. With six manufacturing units across India and Dubai, CTC aims to scale its global presence and enhance product innovation.

Alt Mobility

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

Investors: Eurazeo, Shell Ventures, Twynam Earth Fund, EV2 Ventures.

Established in 2022 in Delhi, Alt Mobility offers electric vehicle leasing and lifecycle management solutions for B2B fleets and individual drivers. With its innovative "drive-to-own" programs and Battery-as-a-Service model, the company is promoting EV ownership. The funds will support product launches and expand its offerings for light commercial vehicles and EV asset management.

ShopDeck

Funding Amount: USD 8 Million

Investors: Bessemer Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, Venture Highway, Chiratae Ventures.

Bengaluru-based ShopDeck, formerly NuShop, provides a "D2C-in-a-box" solution for e-commerce. The platform helps brands create online stores, manage logistics, payments, and marketing. The funding will enable ShopDeck to enhance its platform, empowering Indian brands to compete in the dynamic D2C market.

Elchemy

Funding Amount: USD 5.6 Million

Investors: Prime Venture Partners, InfoEdge Ventures.

Mumbai-based Elchemy, founded in 2021, simplifies cross-border specialty chemical distribution for international buyers. Focused on exports to North America, the platform bridges Indian manufacturers with global markets. The investment will drive expansion into new regions and bolster supply chain operations.

This week's funding highlights underscore the growing investor confidence in startups driving innovation and global expansion.