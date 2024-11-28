The Panchkula-based pharmaceutical manufacturer aims to use the fresh funds to accelerate its growth and aspires to be among the top five oncology companies in India over the next five years.

Beta Drugs, a vertically integrated oncology-focused pharmaceutical company, has raised INR 117 crore in primary capital from HealthQuad Fund II (HealthQuad), alongside a Singapore-based investment fund and a private wealth management firm, in exchange for a minority stake.

The funding will drive Beta Drugs' global expansion and bolster its operational capabilities. "Their investment and expertise will play a pivotal role in accelerating our growth journey as we strive to position ourselves among the top five oncology companies in India over the next five years," said Rahul Batra, Chairman and Managing Director of Beta Drugs.

Founded in 2005, Beta Drugs boasts a comprehensive portfolio covering chemotherapy, targeted therapies, hormonal treatments, and supportive care.

The company has established a strong domestic presence and expanded into over 46 international markets, with accreditations from regulatory authorities in regions such as Brazil and the EU. Remarkably, Beta Drugs claims that it was the first Indian company to introduce oncology drugs in suspension form, demonstrating its commitment to innovation.

HealthQuad's Partner Ajay Mahipal highlighted the firm's confidence in Beta Drugs' potential: "With its strong manufacturing and R&D capabilities, Beta Drugs is well-positioned to enhance affordability for middle- and lower-income segments while improving access in tier II and III cities. Their new product launches, expanding export markets, and experienced leadership team position the company for substantial growth and value creation."

HealthQuad, a healthcare transformation fund, has a robust portfolio that spans AI, data analytics, diagnostics, and pharma distribution. Its support is expected to amplify Beta Drugs' market impact and product reach.

O3 Capital acted as the exclusive advisor for the transaction, with DSK Legal, Universal Legal, and Desai and Diwanji providing legal counsel.