D2C e-commerce enabler ShopDeck has raised USD 8 million in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Elevation Capital, Venture Highway, and Chiratae Ventures.

The funding aims to fuel ShopDeck's mission of helping small and mid-sized businesses establish profitable and scalable online operations.

ShopDeck, a "D2C-in-a-box" platform, offers end-to-end solutions to enable emerging and established brands to thrive in the competitive direct-to-consumer (D2C) market. From creating an e-commerce store to managing logistics, payments, and marketing, the platform delivers a seamless and integrated approach tailored for Indian businesses.

It directly competes with platforms like Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce in the e-commerce enablement space and with Shiprocket in logistics solutions.

Initially launched as NuShop, ShopDeck pivoted its model in 2022 after closing WMall, a value-first marketplace. The transformation has since driven remarkable results, with businesses like Mumbai-based Binni's Wardrobe reporting significant growth.

Binni's Wardrobe Founder Shraddha Tripathi shared, "Managing the technical complexities of website management and hosting often distracts brands from focusing on scaling their business. Shopdeck's platform seamlessly integrates with our processes, automating tasks, reducing errors, and driving noticeable improvements in efficiency, productivity, and revenue. We are now scaling rapidly with over INR 15 Cr in annual sales."

ShopDeck's approach uniquely prioritises profitability and outcomes for sellers. Key differentiators include:

Profitability as a Core Metric: Focus on sustainable growth with clear profitability metrics like CM2.

Focus on sustainable growth with clear profitability metrics like CM2. Outcome-Driven Services: A blend of AI-powered tools and dedicated consulting ensures measurable business results.

A blend of AI-powered tools and dedicated consulting ensures measurable business results. Integrated Platform: Comprehensive solutions for storefront creation, marketing, shipping, and customer engagement simplify the D2C journey.

Rishabh Verma, Co-founder of ShopDeck, emphasized the platform's role as a growth partner, particularly for brands in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. "Our goal is to help merchants scale sustainably, with many achieving INR 10 crore in annual revenue within two years."

Since its inception, ShopDeck claims to have driven over USD 150 million in annual sales, with 500 sellers crossing INR 1 crore in revenue and 60% recording 100% year-on-year GMV growth.

Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, praised ShopDeck's innovative model, stating, "Their profitability-first approach positions them as a game-changer in enabling small merchants to succeed in the digital economy."

The new capital will enhance ShopDeck's AI-driven tech stack, expand its reach in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and strengthen its operational and go-to-market strategies.