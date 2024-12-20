This marks Deel's fourth major acquisition of 2024, following integrations with Global Payroll (Payspace), Deel Engage (Zavvy), and Deel IT (Hofy).

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deel, a payroll and HR platform for global teams, has announced its acquisition of Assemble, a compensation management and insights company. This strategic move underscores Deel's mission to simplify global workforce management and address one of the most pressing challenges in global work: compensation transparency and equity.

By integrating Assemble into its ecosystem, Deel is poised to deliver a comprehensive solution that combines payroll, HRIS, and performance management with cutting-edge compensation tools. This marks Deel's fourth major acquisition of 2024, following integrations with Global Payroll (Payspace), Deel Engage (Zavvy), and Deel IT (Hofy).

Compensation management is a critical factor in attracting and retaining top talent, yet it remains a complex process involving diverse market rates, compliance demands, and fairness expectations. Assemble's innovative approach simplifies these challenges through:

A self-serve platform: Companies can design structured pay and equity plans, ensure transparency, and leverage data-driven insights.

Integration and insights: Seamless integration with tools like HRIS, ATS, and Carta, along with anonymized market data, ensures competitive and compliant compensation strategies.

A tailored 360 experience: Dashboards designed for executives, HR leaders, and employees promote transparency and trust.

Post-acquisition, Assemble's capabilities will be fully integrated into Deel's platform, offering:

Seamless workflows: From performance reviews to payroll, the process becomes more unified and efficient.

Data-driven insights: With market data and Deel's extensive worker dataset, companies gain unparalleled visibility into global pay trends.

AI-powered tools: Deel AI will enable smarter decision-making by forecasting trends, optimizing pay structures, and suggesting adjustments.

Alex Bouaziz, CEO and Co-founder of Deel, said, "Together, Deel and Assemble eliminate disconnected tools, creating a smarter and seamless workforce management experience."

Assemble Co-founder Lisa Wallace added, "Joining Deel accelerates our vision of fixing pay equity and driving transparency in compensation. We're thrilled to integrate compensation strategies with the broader HR suite to drive meaningful change."

With Assemble onboard, Deel cements its position as a trailblazer in workforce management, supporting businesses in 100+ countries to scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly.