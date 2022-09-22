Deep Rooted Raises $12.5 Million In Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Deep Rooted, a farm-to-consumer (F2C) brand for fruits and vegetables, has raised $12.5 million in Series A funding round led by IvyCap Ventures, along with the participation from existing investors including Accel, Omnivore, and Mayfield.

Company handout

"We are thrilled to partner with IvyCap as we expand across South India, working directly with farmers and delivering the freshest fruits and vegetables to urban consumers," said Avinash BR, co-founder, Deep Rooted.

Deep Rooted provides urban consumers access to quality fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farmers and includes the largest network of greenhouses in India. The company currently operates in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Over the next 12 months, the startup plans to expand its operations to cover major cities in South India, strengthen its technology stack, and proactively hire across marketing, technology, and business functions, as per the company's statement.

"Fruits and vegetables (F&V) as a category is ripe for disruption. Deep Rooted, with its razor-sharp focus on F&V, has already showcased a sustainable and profitable view of the opportunity while delivering value to both the farmers and end consumers. We're excited to be a part of their growth journey," said Ashish Wadhwani, partner at IvyCap Ventures.

"Consistent high quality and sustained availability are the two key factors in this category to win consumer trust and Deep Rooted delivers both with its end-to-end management of the supply chain. They have already built a substantial base of happy consumers and I look forward to seeing them scale this in South India and beyond," Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel.