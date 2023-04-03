Deeptech Recycling Startup Metastable Materials Raises Seed Funding

The new funding will be channelled into recruitment to support Metastable's manufacturing and industrial engineering functions, as well as for managing its supply chain and day-to-day operations

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Metastable Materials, a deep-tech recycling company specialising in lithium-ion batteries, has raised Seed funding from Surge, Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia's rapid scale-up program, which included participation from deep-tech VC Speciale Invest, Theia Ventures and other angels that include Akshay Singhal, (co-founder and CEO of Log9), Kartik Hajela (co-founder and COO of Log9), Archana Priyadershini (co-founder of fwdSlash Capital) and Sanjeev Rangrass (Venture Partner of Unitus Ventures). To meet the growing operations, the new funding will be channelled into recruitment to support Metastable's manufacturing and industrial engineering functions, as well as for managing its supply chain and day-to-day operations.

"Natural resources are finite and our collective vision of a more sustainable future will depend on our ability to first recycle and second, to do so in a way that is cost efficient, scalable and environmentally friendly. We're proud to be pioneering a solution that safeguards our future, from providing a sustainable supply of metals for the manufacture of EV batteries to setting new benchmarks for the way metals are recycled, paving the way for new technologies and innovations that will have the power to truly move the needle in fighting climate change," said Shubham Vishvakarma, founder.

The startup is scaling up its battery recycling capabilities and operations. In October 2022, Metastable opened a 21,000 sq ft urban mining facility located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The facility can process 1,500 tonnes of material annually, which accounts for up to 6% of India's recycling demand for Li-ion batteries, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Metastable Materials on their exciting journey as they build an innovative, scalable and greener process for rare material extraction from electronic waste. The business is excellently positioned to cater to the rapidly growing demand for these recycled materials into batteries for electric vehicles, which forms an important part of the climate tech, decarbonization and circular economy agenda for India and globally," said Priya Shah, general partner, Theia Ventures.

Founded in October 2021 in Bengaluru by Manikumar Uppala, Saurav Goyal and Shubham Vishvakarma, Metastable Materials addresses the challenges in unit economics, scalability and sustainability that current recycling methods face.

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends deeptech

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Entrepreneurs

Chetan Maini: The Mobility Transformer

The co-founder and chairman of SUN Mobility is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for April

By S Shanthi

Leadership

5 Insider Tips for Improving Your Confidence as a Public Speaker

Presenting publicly can be a nerve-wracking experience. Here are five key tips to help you boost your confidence.

By Andres Tovar

News and Trends

Why Government May Ban Related Party Sales Of E-commerce, Food Delivery Startups

"E-commerce companies are permitted to merely operate a pure-play marketplace i.e. a bridge between the buyer and seller and not sell any goods, even their own products on their platforms," said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAlT

By S Shanthi

Technology

Up, Up And Away: Inside India's First Private Space-Tech Company

In the beginning, investors did not believe that a 24-year-old could form a space company in India.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Growing a Business

New Entrepreneurs and Seasoned Pros Won't Succeed Unless They Hone This One Skill

Staying in your bubble will only make you more rigid. Improve your reasoning instead.

By Aytekin Tank