Bengaluru-based deeptech startup oorja has raised $1.5 million in Seed funding round, led by Micelio Fund, a venture capital fund in India and co-led by Capital-A. Java Capital, Anicut Capital and Lead Angels also participated in the funding round. The company will utilise the funds to build their product and make inroads into Europe and North American markets.

"Physics-based tools that are currently used are complex, difficult to deploy and slow down time to market. Our motivation behind oorja has been to solve complex engineering problems at the design stage with a cutting-edge world-class product made in India. Our Hybrid approach uses a combination of physics + ML to improve accuracy and speed up time to market. We are grateful to our investors for reposing their faith in our capabilities and empowering us in our journey towards making oorja the go-to design analysis tool in the new age mobility industry," said Dr. Vineet Dravid, founder, oorja energy.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, oorja is a deep tech startup that was launched in 2022. The company has already launched its product and an extensive range of apps that address every battery design challenge including material, range, capacity fade, thermal management, and cell design.

"We are very excited to partner with oorja. They are solving a crucial global problem to ensure the transition to clean mobility is safe and efficient. Engineering design is getting complex and time-consuming leading to long release cycles and need user-friendly, time-efficient tools to assist new technology development and launch products faster. Vineet and team have the most relevant background and have built an impactful solution that has the potential to be a global category-leader in the space," said Alok Chauhan, principal, Micelio Technology Fund