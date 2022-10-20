DefExpo: Optimized Electrotech Launches Intelligent Surveillance System

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ahmedabad-based defence tech startup Optimized Electrotech, is exhibiting in India Pavilion, one of the flagship products for Indian Innovation shortlisted by the ministry of defence. The startup will be launching its flagship product, NoctVision, which uses thermal imaging and daylight imaging in tandem to produce results that far exceed the capabilities of these individual technologies.

Handout

NoctVision is a day/night intelligent surveillance system that can detect threats in zero light, light fog and light foliage conditions.

The startup's product portfolio includes multiple long range surveillance systems, perimeter detection systems, optical sensors for perimeter detection systems and weapons sights. The company will be exhibiting the products at various locations at the DEFEXPO'22.

"The new age warfare of the 21st century requires new age technologies and a new age mindset. India's investment in defence at this juncture is going to be monumental in the path of peaceful co-existence of the entire world," said Sandeep Shah, co-founder and MD at Optimized Electrotech.

Founded in 2017, Optimized Electrotech specializes in defence surveillance & security platforms. The products offered by the startup work on the entire range of the electromagnetic spectrum (range of all types of EM radiation) and are equipped with different types of optics to enable several applications such as surveillance for smart cities, satellite-based imaging, border surveillance, perimeter surveillance, access control, aircraft tracking and airport security and emergency S&R operations.