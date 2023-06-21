Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Delta Electronics, Inc, a power and thermal management solutions provider, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., 100% shareholdings of HY&T Investments Holding B.V. and its subsidiaries, including TB&C Group, an automotive high-voltage hybrid components provider, from Cooperatief H2 Equity Partners Fund IV Holding W.A. and Te Bokkel Beheer B.V. for 142 million euros.

"The accelerated growth of the global EV market is expected to help Delta's overall business achieve its two-digit growth target over the next five years. Delta has developed EV powertrain solutions for global major automotive companies, as well as automotive magnetic components, passive components and thermal management solutions. TB&C has remarkable capabilities and rich experience in the high-voltage hybrid components for EVs. With the addition of TB&C, Delta will be able to expand its EV product portfolio, while the collaboration between both companies will make our EV business scope even more comprehensive," said Ping Cheng, CEO, Delta Electronics.

TB&C, with its operational headquarters in Germany, develops industry- leading hybrid technologies for mechanical components applied in automotive, industrial, and medical applications. As per an official statement, the transaction is expected to enhance Delta's EV battery management system (BMS) capabilities by integrating TB&C's technologies with Delta's Component Business Group's automotive component product lines. It is also said to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies' R&D and manufacturing resources to accelerate Delta's overall EV business expansion.

"In our focus areas in e-mobility, Delta's Component Business Group's outstanding electronics components have been widely recognized by global automotive companies. We are happy to join Delta and believe the complementarity between Delta and TB&C in technologies will create synergies in developing innovative product offerings with higher added-value for our customers. Moreover, Delta's capabilities in smart manufacturing and its economic scale will definitively enhance our overall competitiveness," said Robert van der Weck, CEO, TB&C.