India's Unified Process Digitalization Platform, Deltafour, raises an undisclosed amount in pre-Seed funding from EvolveX, an early-stage program founded by We Founder Circle. Investing platforms like We Founder Circle, as well as investors including Neeraj Tyagi, Bhawna Bhatnagar, Vikas Aggarwal, Abhinav Ayan, and Anirban Chakraborty also participated and contributed to the investment. The fund raised will be strategically utilized to invest in team expansion, technology development, and go-to-market initiatives.

"We are incredibly grateful for the trust and belief shown by our investors in Deltafour. The funds raised represent a significant milestone for our startup. With this support, we are poised to scale our operations and bring our revolutionary industrial solutions to a wider audience, making a lasting impact in the industry," said Mahabisweswar Das, founder and CEO, Deltafour.

Founded by Mahabisweswar Das, Deltafour is a Unified Process Digitalization Platform that aims to redefine industrial maintenance, operation, and safety across process and manufacturing industries.

"Deltafour's Unified Process Digitalization Platform addresses a serious concern in the industrial landscape. The prevalence of widespread accidents and inefficiencies in manufacturing plants due to manual processes calls for effective solutions like theirs. By automating and streamlining critical processes, Deltafour has the potential to significantly enhance safety measures and operational efficiency, thus making a meaningful contribution to improving industrial practices. We are committed to providing Deltafour with all the necessary backing to help them scale their operations effectively," said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder, EvolveX.