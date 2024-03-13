⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Dermatology Startup Cureskin Secures USD 20 Mn in Series B Led by HealthQuad With the fresh funding, the Bengaluru-based startup hopes to fuel its vision of expanding access to quality dermatological care in India leveraging AI built over millions of datasets.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI-driven dermatology platform Cureskin announced the raising of USD 20 million in Series B led by HealthQuad along with participation from existing investors including JSW Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Sharrp Ventures.

It raised USD 5 million in its Series A investment led by JSW Ventures in 2022. The total funding now stands at USD 26 million.

Guna Kakulapati, CEO and Co-founder of Cureskin, said, "This investment reaffirms the growing demand for accessible expertise and quality care to solve skin and hair problems for people in India. These funds will help further enhance our AI capabilities, accelerate our growth and expand solution offerings. We aim to provide optimal skin and hair health to millions of individuals across the country."

Founded in 2016 by ex-Google employees Kakulapati and Ramakrishna R, Cureskin is an AI-enabled app that provides skin and hair care solutions to individuals across India that are personalised and dermatologist prescribed.

The startup claims that its app's AI photo analysis tool makes use of over 10 million skin pixels to identify up to 2,000 facial attributes to understand problem conditions and severity. The AI functions have been built on a database of more than 50 million images.

With over 80 percent of clients in Tier 2 and 3 regions, it has treated over 15 lakh people through its mobile app for a variety of conditions like acne, hyper-pigmentation, post-acne problems, hair loss, etc.

Pinak Shrikhande, Managing Director, HealthQuad said, "Lack of qualified dermatologists in Tier 3+ towns and lack of product knowledge leads to ineffective self-treatments. Cureskin is a comprehensive digital-first platform focused on customised skin and hair care treatments solving for the lack of access to dermatologists with a deep AI-led diagnosis while providing high-quality outcome-driven regimens at affordable prices."

Sachin Tagra, Managing Partner, JSW Ventures, added, "The company has demonstrated exemplary execution capabilities. This capital will help the company continue scaling its operations, innovate further on AI development to build a stronger technology moat, and expand its distribution capabilities."
