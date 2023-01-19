Diabetes Reversal Company Breathe Well-being Raises INR 50 Crore In Pre-Series B Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Diabetes Reversal company Breathe Well-being has raised INR 50 crores in a pre-Series B round co-led by 3One4 Capital, Accel and General Catalyst. The round also saw participation from FounderBank Capital and Supermorpheus. The company will use the funds to strengthen its coaching academy, expand the core team, and scale up the technology platform to enhance customer experience.

Company handout

"India is the diabetes capital of the world and we are on a mission to change that. Our aim is a Diabetes Mukt Bharat (Diabetes Free India) with the aim to reverse diabetes for 1 million Indians by 2025 and we are well on track to achieve that goal. Referral is our strongest growth lever especially in non-metros and more than half our customers come through word of mouth," said Rohan Verma, co-founder and CEO, Breathe Well-being.

India's first clinically-proven Diabetes Reversal Program by Breathe helps reduce HbA1c levels, lose weight, improve glucose tolerance and stop diabetes medication eventually. Their program has a proven outcome with 95%+ participants showing an average reduction of 1.5% in their HbA1c levels, 98%+ participants eliminating medication and experiencing an average weight loss of 5.5 kg over the course of the program which has been recognised by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), claimed by the company in a statement.

"We have been impressed by how quickly Breathe Well-being is becoming a household name for type 2 Diabetes and pre-Diabetes Reversal across tier 2 and 3 cities of India. I realised the true value of what Rohan and Aditya are building at Breathe Well-being after seeing my own mother go through the program and reduce her HbA1c levels significantly. Hence Accel invested and we continue to back them in their vision of building a Diabetes Mukt Bharat," said Radhika Ananth, vice-president, Accel.

The Gurgaon based health-tech startup was founded by Rohan Verma and Aditya in 2020 strongly believes that medication is not a long-term solution for diabetes and instead focuses on behavioural and lifestyle changes for Diabetes reversal and reducing the risk of chronic lifestyle diseases.