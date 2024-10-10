The nation remembers the visionary leader and philanthropist, Ratan Tata, showering him and his family with prayers in these tough times

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The whole country of India came to a standstill when the news broke of Ratan Tata passing away at the age of 86 on October 9. He was admitted to south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, where at 11:30 pm, he took his final breath. The official X page of Tata Group confirmed the solemn news with a heavy heart. The message read, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.

For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass. Mr. Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed."

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also paid his tributes to the visionary leader, who combined business acumen with a deep sense of social responsibility. The post read "My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

Various other dignitaries also paid their respects to Ratan Tata on X. Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, expressed condolences, highlighting Ratan Tata's visionary leadership and lasting impact on both business and philanthropy.

Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy.



My condolences to his family and the Tata community. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024

Nitin Gadkari also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata, recalling their close relationship over three decades. He praised Tata's humility, integrity and compassion, emphasizing his transformative contributions to India's economy, job creation and society.

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, a proud son of the nation. Over three decades, I was privileged to have a deeply personal and close family relationship with him, where I witnessed his humility, simplicity, and genuine respect for everyone, regardless of… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 9, 2024

Gautam Adani expressed grief over the loss of Ratan Tata, calling him a visionary who shaped modern India's future. He highlighted Tata's integrity, compassion and dedication to the greater good, emphasizing that legends like him leave a lasting legacy.

India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/mANuvwX8wV — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 9, 2024

Some other notable names include:

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal

Saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons.



The former Chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society.



My… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 9, 2024

Anand Mahindra, Chariman, Mahindra Group

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.



India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.



Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.… pic.twitter.com/ujJC2ehTTs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2024

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD, RIL