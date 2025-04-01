Fireside Ventures led the seed-funding round, with Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh also joining as an investor.

Digital creator-turned-actor Kusha Kapila has stepped into the entrepreneurial world with the launch of her shapewear brand, UnderNeat, which has already attracted early investment. Fireside Ventures led the seed-funding round, with Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh also joining as an investor. While the exact amount remains undisclosed, reports suggest the funding falls between INR 8-10 crore.

Launched on March 30, UnderNeat is positioning itself as a mass-premium shapewear brand, targeting a segment that remains largely untapped in India. The brand quickly gained traction, amassing 1,76,000 Instagram followers within just two days, fueled by Kapila's massive digital presence of 4.1 million followers.

UnderNeat draws inspiration from Kim Kardashian's Skims, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar business in just five years. The brand aims to replicate Skims' success in India by offering high-quality yet affordable shapewear, priced 30-40% lower than premium international competitors.

The brand's initial product lineup includes:

Shapewear: Waist cinchers, corsets, and body shapers

Outerwear: Leggings, shorts, and T-shirts

Future Expansion: Accessories, swimwear, and loungewear

UnderNeat is targeting women aged 18-40, catering to a diverse audience from young fashion-conscious shoppers to working professionals looking for stylish and comfortable shapewear. It aims to compete with established brands like Zivame, Clovia, and Triumph, as well as newer entrants like ButtChique and Krvvy, which focus on custom-fit designs.

UnderNeat's go-to-market approach is a combination of direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales via its website and offline partnerships with premium retail chains. The brand will also leverage influencer marketing, capitalising on Kapila's strong social media presence to drive awareness and adoption.

"Our goal is to be the first brand Indian women think of when they need shapewear, just as SKIMS has done globally," reads the brand's pitch deck.

Kapila's foray into the startup world reflects a growing trend of digital creators turning entrepreneurs. Many influencers are now launching their own fashion and beauty brands, leveraging their loyal audiences.

Some notable examples include:

Deeksha Khurana – Founder of Dee Clothing

Diipa Büller-Khosla – Launched Ayurvedic beauty brand Inde Wild (raised USD 5 million from Unilever Ventures)

Juhi Godambe – Built resort-wear brand Arabellaa

With strong funding, an influencer-led approach, and an ambitious growth plan, UnderNeat is well on its way to reshaping the Indian shapewear industry.