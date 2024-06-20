The drone delivery system around the world has soared new heights with increasing online orders and advancement in aviation technology.

With more and more people ordering items online, it was only a matter of time when technology played its dominating part in delivering the goods. Technological advancements are reaching every nook and cranny of the world and so are drones. With many companies already flying high with the drone delivery technology, it was only a matter of time before India caught up.

The courier company, Blue Dart, says it has launched drone deliveries in collaboration with Skye Air, a drone firm. The company also conducted visual line of sight (VLOS) trials in Hyderabad in 2021 and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) trials under the Telangana Government's 'Medicine from the Sky' initiative as part of a consortium with Skye Air.

"The logistics sector in India is experiencing an exhilarating phase. The nation's robust economic growth, coupled with the aspirations of its consumers and growth in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities, has significantly boosted purchasing power. This surge in demand emphasizes the need for innovative solutions that drive growth while ensuring efficiency and sustainability. As we witness the marvel of drone technology, we eagerly anticipate extending this service further, with plans to cover additional pin codes in subsequent stages with our partners," said Blue Dart MD, Balfour Manuel in a statement.

Companies leading the drone delivery market

There are multiple companies in play when it comes to drone delivery systems around the world, as per report from Emergen Research. Some big names are as follows -

Amazon Prime Air, launched in 2022, uses small drones to autonomously deliver packages weighing up to 5 pounds or 2.2 kilograms within 30 minutes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States granted Amazon permission to use its Prime Air delivery drones for safe and efficient consumer deliveries in August 2020. Additionally, Amazon has showcased its latest Prime Air drone design at the MARS conference in 2019. In 2017, the company also received patents for mobile drone fulfillment and maintenance carriers that operate on the ground.

FedEx Corporation, based in Memphis, Tennessee, has recently ventured into the drone delivery space. Although FedEx had kept its interest in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) relatively quiet, it made a significant announcement in 2018. FedEx disclosed plans to deploy UAVs at Memphis international airport. These drones are intended to deliver replacement flight parts to maintenance crews and assess aircraft and runway conditions, marking a notable advancement in FedEx's logistics and operations.

UPS Flight Forward is another major player in the drone delivery industry. It became the first company to receive full official approval to operate a drone airline in the United States. In 2019, UPS Flight Forward partnered with Matternet, an autonomous drone logistics platform, to deliver medical supplies to WakeMed hospital in North Carolina.