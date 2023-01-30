Edtech Platform Moat School Raises Pre-Series A Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Moat School, an edtech platform offering certified technology programs, has raised its pre-Series A funding at an undisclosed amount for exponential business expansion and scalability plans. The investment round was led by marquee investor Anurag Verma, a renowned boardroom strategist instrumental in driving and delivering growth for larger companies. The fund raised will be used raised capital in scaling its state-of-the-art tech stack and foraying into new products and markets.

"We are glad to receive the funding for our effort that is closely tied with the developmental agenda of tech talent. We empower potential leaders with skills needed for future careers, further boosting the growth of the digital-first corporate world," said Uttam Tiwari, CEO and co-founder of Moat School.

With a strong product market fit and the team's ability to execute quality at speed, Moat School projects to cross INR 5 crore mark in revenue generation and a minimum 8 times growth in the next 12-18 months. It also endeavours to be a trusted marketplace model for cohort based courses in India and plans to onboard over 2 lakh students on the platform for data science and other new-gen tech courses. In addition, it also announces plans to onboard more than 100 top corporates and entrepreneurs from top unicorns, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Moat School has built a strong tech product and platform which has resulted in good traction in a short period of time. Its growth is justified by the founders' deep passion for affecting the lives of learners by consistently delivering high-quality lab-based programs taught directly by top corporate executives who have built great companies. It is strategically well positioned to acquire a bigger slice in the Indian edtech pie with a scalable business model and positive bottom line," said Anurag Verma, the key investor.

Founded in 2021 by Uttam Tiwari, Omkar Raikar, Vaibhav Keskar, Manikanta Prasad, Moat School offers a tech platform for upskilling students and professionals in their early career by helping them learn directly from corporate leaders who have built great products, brands and companies.