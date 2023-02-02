Elon Musk Makes His Twitter Account Private To Learn More About His Own Platform

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk baffles Twitter users by making his Twitter account private. This means that only those accounts that follow Musk can see his tweets, any other users who wish to see them have to send him a follow request. Non-followers of the Billionaire on Twitter who has 128 Million pre-existing followers will see the message, 'these tweets are protected. Only approved followers can see Elon Musk's tweets. To request access, click follow'.

The big question is why did the CEO of Twitter make his account private suddenly? Surprisingly it was not to gain any privacy but to test Twitter. Musk wanted to test if users who have a private account have a greater reach. Musk will be having his account kept private for 24 hours.

This was in response to an account named Libs of TikTok that claimed in a thread of tweets that locked or private accounts have greater reach. To this Musk replied, "Something is wrong." Other Twitter users tested the theory and derived similar conclusions. They experienced that the views and interactions for locked or private accounts are five times greater than public accounts. A user wrote, "The people I follow, whom I have on notifications, only started showing up after I set my account to private."

Once users saw Musk change his account settings to private, some mocked him for being unaware of his own social media platform and for not having enough staff and engineers to explain things to him. Last week, musk tweeted with laughing emoticons that he had changed his Twitter handle to 'Mr.Tweet' and then could not change it back. He tweeted, "Changed my name to Mr Tweet, now Twitter won't let me change it back."

Since his takeover of Twitter, Musk has made quick changes to the structure of the platform and the company. Users were particularly shocked by his 'Twitter Blue' subscription plan and its constant updates from price to performance.