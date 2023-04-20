Elon Musk Threatens To Sue Microsoft

Musk was responding to Microsoft's plan to remove Twitter from its corporate advertising platform

By Teena Jose

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has threatened to sue Microsoft as he accused the technology giant of using data from his social media company without permission. Musk was responding to Microsoft's plan to remove Twitter from its corporate advertising platform.

According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft Corp. said its social media planning and scheduling tools for advertisers will no longer support Twitter, after the Elon Musk-owned social network started charging for access to its programming interface.

Musk responded to the announcement with a tweet that, "They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time."

Microsoft's Smart Campaigns service helps advertisers manage social media campaigns on services including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. As of April 25, users of the product won't be able to do things like create tweets and drafts, or see past tweets and engagement, the company reportedly said on Wednesday.

As a result, ad buyers would not be able to access their Twitter accounts through Microsoft's social management tool. "Other social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn will continue to be available," Microsoft said.

The billionaire, who bought Twitter last year, is changing the company's policy to charge businesses for access to its stream of data. In February, Twitter started charging for the data it collects from "hundreds of millions" of users, with a basic plan starting at $100 a month. According to the platform, the data allows users to "manage and track every aspect of your social media presence.
