On a global scale, the bilateral ties and meetings that took place between India and other nations have secured a prosperous future for investments and bettering ties.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At the 3-day Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 which kicked off yesterday, global business leaders and heads of several countries such as the Adani group, Tatas, Maruti Suzuki, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Welspun and other companies announced major investment plans in the state.

However, on a global scale, the bilateral ties and meetings that took place between India and other nations have secured a prosperous future for investments and bettering ties, coming at a pivotal moment during the 20th year of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. A trendsetter in many ways, these are 10 ways in which the Summit made a mark on a global scale.

1. Keynote speakers at the inaugural India-UAE Business Summit included Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. All three had together unveiled the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC) website.

2. "My brother HH @MohamedBinZayed has not only graced the @VibrantGujarat Summit but also spoke at the Summit. His remarks were extremely encouraging. India cherishes his thoughts and his efforts to boost India-UAE ties," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

3. PM Narendra Modi on January 10 had held a bilateral meeting with his Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala, reviewing bilateral relations between both countries. The discussions covered different sectors, automobiles, climate change, defence and new and emerging technologies.

4. "With India's place in the world changing rapidly, it has become a key player in world affairs as well as an engine of global economic growth," German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann had said.

During his address, Ackermann had said, "Today's Summit is testimony to the fact that India's place in the world is undergoing rapid change. It has become both a key player in world affairs and an engine of global economic growth. During its remarkable G20 presidency, India has championed an inclusive multilateral agenda, which highlighted its convening power in the international arena".

5. Today, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had a meeting with a Japanese team in Gandhinagar as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

6. Over the last few days there had been a lot of speculation regarding whether Twitter chief Elon Musk would be part of the event, however, it was finally confirmed that Musk would not be attending the Summit.

7. The US-India Business Council (USIBC) led by Ed Knight, Nasdaq's Executive Vice Chairman, had organized a seminar during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Keynote speakers Mike Hankey, US Consul General in Mumbai, and Ed Knight spoke about various ways in which trade and investment ties could be boosted between both countries. There was also a panel discussion about the India-U.S. bilateral relationship.

8. Estonian Minister Tiit Riisalo spoke about the significance of India-Estonia ties, specifying collaborations in Gujarat. Riisalo spoke about how Estonia's strong points such as IT, e-governance and cyber security have shared interests with India, along with a focus on green tech, energy, and hydrogen cooperation.

9. Finance Minister of Nepal Prakash Sharan Mahat announced the signing of decade-long power purchase agreement with India for exporting 10,000 MW of electricity. Mahat highlighted that the deal had the potential for attracting investments in hydropower and being beneficial for both India and Nepal's green energy objectives.

10. The Summit also saw several other panel discussions and seminars by Canada, African countries and more where business opportunities, investments, relations and the way forward were discussed.