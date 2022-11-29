Elon Musk's Tweets Attack Apple and Tim Cook

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tech Tycoon Elon Musk on Monday tweeted about Apple having mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. He tweeted, "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" Adding, "What's going on here @tim_cook?"



At the start of November, Musk tweeted about the massive drop in revenue for Twitter. He blamed the activist groups for pressuring brands and advertisers. Companies like General Mills Inc and Luxury automaker Audi of America have not been advertising on Twitter since Musk took over the platform. Apple has spent an estimated $131,600 on Twitter during the period November 10 to November 16.



Musk in the last six hours has tweeted about Apple eight times. He made accusations that the company 'hates free speech'. Further he demanded explanations from Apple for their alleged 'acts of censorship'.



Twitter flagged the tweets and provided more context to the situation by sharing a quote from a blog about Apple's decision. The quote read, "Apple is exercising its right to free speech and appears to have agreed with its ad agency recommending a halt to advertising on Twitter".



Musk alleges that the elite company has also "threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store," but has not given any explanations. He then proceeded to take a poll on whether Apple " should publish all the censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers." 84% of 1.3 million votes suggested that Apple should release such information. This poll however will have no effect on the company.



The irony of the whole attack is that Musk used an iPhone to send all his tweets.

