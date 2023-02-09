Entropik Raises $25 Million In Series B Funding

With this latest round of funding, Entropik will continue to disrupt consumer research for global brands and build world-class products out of India

By Teena Jose

Entropik, a leading AI powered integrated market research platform provider, has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital. The round also saw participation from Trifecta Capital, Alteria Capital, and long-time existing investor Bharat Innovation Fund. With this latest round of funding, Entropik will continue to disrupt consumer research for global brands and build world-class products out of India, enabling research, marketing, and product teams to move towards a more collaborative, agile, and scalable way to conduct research.

"In our mission to enable brands to achieve a robust understanding of its consumer, we are thrilled to have Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital join this journey. The new round also comes as a testament to the rigor and hard work put in by our global team and the trust put by enterprises in our offerings," said Ranjan Kumar, founder and CEO of Entropik.

Entropik has grown 7 times in the last two years, riding on its patented Emotion AI Technologies and driven by its expansion into the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are delighted to partner with Ranjan, Lava, Bharat and the entire team at Entropik Tech, in their mission to create a globally leading Emotion AI platform. We believe the strength of the platform lies in its multi-modal, cross-functional capabilities. We are excited to see the team extend their early leadership in the customer research category while continuing to expand into other categories as well," said Anant Puri, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners.

Founded in 2016, Entropik enables research, marketing, and product teams to move towards a more continuous, collaborative, agile, and scalable way to capture user feedback research by democratizing research and insights data across the organization
