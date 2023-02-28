EPFO Members Can Apply For Higher Pension Till May 3

The deadline accordingly should have been around March 3, 2023, but the EPFO only last week came out with the procedure for opting for higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

EPFO Twitter handle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Monday set May 3 as the deadline for subscribers to opt for a higher pension, according to a PTI report. EPFO is one of the World's largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken. Currently, according to the annual report of 2019-20, it maintains 24.77 crore accounts pertaining to its members.

The Supreme Court on November 4 allowed another change for employees who were existing EPS members as on September 1, 2024, to contribute up to 8.33% of their actual salaries - as against 8.33% of pensionable salary capped at INR 15,000 a month - towards pension, as per the report.

"The joint option for employees who were in service prior to September 1, 2014, and continued to be in service on or after September 1, 2014, but could not exercise joint option under the Employees' Pension Scheme can do so now on or before May 3, 2023," the EPFO said on its website.

The Supreme Court gave a four-month window to enable opting for higher pensions. The deadline accordingly should have been around March 3, 2023, but the EPFO only last week came out with the procedure for opting for higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), stated the news report.

The Government of India reportedly contributes 1.16% to an employee's pension, while employees do not contribute to the pension scheme. EPFO said, "Online facility for filing joint options is coming soon".

The Employees' Provident Fund came into existence with the promulgation of the Employees' Provident Funds Ordinance on the 15th November, 1951. Last week, it is reported that EPFO came out with a procedure to enable subscribers and their employers to jointly apply for a higher pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government EPFO Pensions

Most Popular

See all
Living

5 Proven Habits to Create Success in Business and in Life

Intentionally follow these five tenants of success, and see where it leads you.

By Trevor Cowley

Business News

Elon Musk Is the Richest Man In the World — Again

After a brief stint at number 2, the billionaire retakes the top spot, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

By Jonathan Small

Business Culture

5 Proven Tools for Developing Strong Relationships as an Entrepreneur

For entrepreneurs, powerful social skills are simply essential.

By Jason Hennessey

Growing a Business

6 Ways to Learn and Pivot From an Entrepreneurial Journey Gone Awry

Here's how entrepreneurs can learn from a failed business venture.

By DeAnna Spoerl

Science & Technology

What Does ChatGPT Mean for the Future of Business?

What does ChatGPT mean for the future of businesses? What could this AI technology do for you? Keep reading to learn more.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Culture

50 Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay As Much or More than Average Salary

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton