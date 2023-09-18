The company said it will use the funding to hire top talent and accelerate its expansion plans

EquityList, a full-stack equity and shareholder management platform, has raised $2.2 million in Seed funding. The funding round saw participation from AngelList India, Hustle Fund (marking Hustle Funds's maiden investment in India), Republic, Unpopular Ventures, Mana Ventures, Riverwalk Holdings, and Super Capital, along with the participation from angel investors like Tanmay Bhatt, Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Gajendra Jangid (Cars24), Sairee Chahal (Sheroes), Rangarjan Krishnan (Five Star Finance), Sajid Rehman (MyAsiaVC), Faiz Mayalkarra (KubeVC) among others.

"EquityList started as an internal project within AngelList India, growing steadily with inbound leads for almost 2.5 years. This year, we decided to double down on our product, considering the growing need for equity management and corporate governance. We started building for India and, over the months, expanded to working with customers across Southeast Asia and the US. As founders build global businesses, there are inherent challenges in navigating the complexities of cross-border equity management, which EquityList specializes in solving," said Kashish Sharma, CEO, EquityList.

Operational since 2020 in beta within AngelList India, EquityList is a full-stack equity and shareholder management platform for companies across India, Singapore, and the US. Its services include cap table management, stock options (ESOPs, SARs, RSU, etc.), data rooms, valuation services, and related compliances. EquityList officially got incorporated earlier this year to run as an independent business.

"EquityList started as a product within AngelList India, and I am incredibly proud of the team for going 100% in on it. We believe there is a multi-billion dollar opportunity here, along with EquityList's mission of democratizing technology to impact wealth creation significantly. EquityList is leading the way in advancing the maturity of the Indian startup ecosystem and is expanding its product offerings and presence worldwide," says Utsav Somani, Partner at AngelList India.