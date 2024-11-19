The global Fund Accounting Platform is tailored for private equity, real estate, and fund of funds firms, enabling general partners to enhance transparency, streamline reporting, and meet investor demands efficiently.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eton Solutions, a leader in comprehensive wealth management ERP systems, has unveiled a specialised Fund Accounting Platform and Services suite for private equity (PE), real estate (RE), and fund of funds (FOF) firms.

The solution is designed to meet the demands of general partners, enhancing transparency and reporting for end investors. The launch, integrated into the globally deployed AtlasFive platform, highlights Eton's commitment to digital transformation in fund management.

AtlasFive, a cloud-native, AI-enhanced ERP system, now incorporates EtonGPT™, a feature aimed at automating compliance and portfolio management processes. Specifically tailored for firms in emerging hubs like India's GIFT City, it ensures operational efficiency and scalability while adhering to stringent regulatory standards.

Eton Solutions' Executive Chairman, Satyen Patel, emphasised, "AtlasFive empowers firms to handle complex fund accounting with speed and precision, reducing manual tasks and boosting compliance. This transformation is essential in high-growth markets like GIFT City."

With over 1,918 funds and USD 936 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) on its platform, Eton Solutions has a proven track record. The company's Fund Administration services support 550 funds, representing USD 27 billion in AUM.

AtlasFive offers integrated functionalities for PE operations, including GL accounting, fund accounting, tax ledger, and AI-enabled cash management. Advanced features like real-time client reporting and automated document processing deliver up to a 4X boost in operational efficiency.

Bryan Henning, SVP and Head of International, noted the platform's evolution: "AtlasFive now comprehensively supports the fund lifecycle, providing operational efficiencies and enhanced reporting for PE and RE firms globally."