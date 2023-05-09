EV Logistics Firm Zyngo Raises $5 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

The fund raised will be used towards increasing fleet size, expanding to new geographies and to enhance technology

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zyngo EV Mobility Pvt. Ltd, a Gurugram-based tech-enabled third-party logistics service provider, has raised $5 Million in pre-Series A funding led by Delta Corp Holdings ("Delta Corp") with participation from existing investors LC Nueva Investment Partners LLP. The fund raised will be used towards increasing fleet size, expanding to new geographies and to enhance technology.

"Our efforts to deploy cutting-edge technology and electric vehicles for last-mile delivery have already garnered an overwhelming response from our customers. With this latest investment, we are excited to accelerate our growth and expand our reach, while staying true to our commitment to provide eco-friendly and affordable logistics solutions. We are thrilled with the further validation of our business model from our existing and new investors. We look forward to creating a greener tomorrow together," said Prateek Rao, CEO and founder, Zyngo.

Zyngo intends to deploy over 3,000 logistics EVs across India by the end of FY23, and at the same time, significantly expand its fleet size and B2B customer-cum-logistics-partner portfolio by 10 times. By 2025, Zyngo aims to deploy at least over 18,000 zero-emission EV fleets throughout India to support the country's climate action and sustainability goals, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Zyngo has become a trusted logistics-delivery partner to many top e-grocery and e-commerce brands, thanks to the exceptional leadership and extensive logistics expertise of the founding team. Their commitment to introducing low-carbon mobility solutions is commendable and shows their dedication to making a positive impact on the future of last-mile logistics. With their passion and strategic approach, I am confident that Zyngo is well-positioned to revolutionize the future of last-mile logistics. We are excited to support them in their next phase of growth," said Mudit Paliwal, the CEO and founder, Delta Corp.

Founded by Prateek Rao in January 2020, Zyngo is on a mission to provide sustainable and innovative logistics solutions that reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Logistics News and Trends B2B

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

3 Steps to Finding the Right Product to Sell

Finding the right product to sell can be difficult, but taking these three key steps will help you succeed.

By Jackson Cunningham

Growing a Business

How To Use Psychology To Gain A Competitive Edge

How emotions impact business and the markets, and how you can use this to gain an advantage over the competition.

By Samuel Leeds

Productivity

How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business

We all face rejection at some point in life. Here's how to cope with it and learn from it.

By John Rampton

Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Business Ideas

3 Ways to Use ChatGPT to Spark Your Creativity

Brainstorming product ideas or new ways to pitch your company — AI can be a great help to decent into the state of creative flow.

By Natasha Zo

Leadership

5 Soft Skills Every Employee Needs Today

With these five soft skills, employees have a better chance to get ahead in today's changing workplace.

By Cheri Beranek