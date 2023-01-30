Evolution of Technology is the Talk of the Town

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

TMRW conference powered by 2142 will be making its debut in Dubai from 8 February till 10 February 2023 at the Dubai Festival City. The three-day event would bring trends from the emerging tech industries like crypto, NFT and metaverse.

The conference program would present topics from the spheres of emerging technologies such as blockchain development, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT) technology, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Program would also include aspects of the future of cryptocurrencies such as increased adoption, regulation, decentralization and innovation. The rule of code would be discussed as one of the legal implications of blockchain technology, alongside regulated DeFi (RDeFi).

2142 is the world's first community-driven NFT comic book. This one-of-a-kind NFT sci-fi comic book is created by active DAO members. They vote and decide how the story will progress and what will happen to the characters, whose NFT value is determined by a decentralized storyline driven by their decisions.

TMRW Dubai speaker lineup includes the global industry heavyweights such as Craig Sellars alongside Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, Caner Sevinc, Joel Dietz, Mark van Rijmenam, Dr. Michael Gebert, Konstantinos Adamos, Dr. Naveen Singh among others. The Dubai based speakers include Sharad Agarwal, Paul Dawalibi, Robert Lonsdorfer and Nikita Sachdev.

"We are always looking to push the boundaries further. The event is designed for tech entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, and developers who are interested in learning about emerging technologies. At TMRW Dubai, we want our visitors to leave feeling empowered and ready for whatever comes next - empowered for tomorrow," said Mladjen Merdovic, founder and CEO, TMRW conference.