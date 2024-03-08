EVs Emit More Particle Pollution Than ICE Vehicles: Study While the focus has traditionally been on tailpipe emissions, this study suggests that particle pollution from brakes and tyres needs to be considered when evaluating the environmental impact of EVs.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Freepik

As the climate change has become a centre of concern for everyone, there is an increase in interest in eco-friendly transportation options and many people believe that electric vehicles (EVs) are better for the environment than ICE vehicles because they produce less greenhouse gas emissions.

However, according to a recent study conducted by Emission Analytics, a firm that analyses emissions data challenges the idea. The study that published in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, draws attention to the problem of particle pollution generating from brakes and tyres in both electric and fossil fuel powered cars.

The key finding that the study suggest is that due to the heavy weight of battery electric vehicle (BEV), these may release more particulate matter from brakes and tyres compared to modern gas-powered vehicles with efficient exhaust filters. "It could be 1,850 times greater," it added.

The study continues to highlight the impact of battery weight as EVs have heavier batteries compared to traditional petrol engines hence putting extra weight of brakes and tyres.

"Half a tonne of battery weight can result in tire emissions that are almost 400 more times greater than real-world tailpipe emissions, everything else being equal," the study said.

The concern lies in tyre wear, with Emission Analytics pointing out that EVs' heavier weight causes tyres to deteriorate faster, releasing harmful chemicals into the air. This is because most tires are made from synthetic rubber derived from crude oil.

Climate Change electric vehicles Pollution crude oil fossil fuels

