Exicom Expands Global Reach with Tritium Acquisition, Investing USD 37 Million to Enhance EV Charging Solutions and Establish Manufacturing Unit in Hyderabad by 2025, Promoting Sustainable Mobility and Innovation Worldwide.

Indian electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions firm Exicom has acquired US-based DC fast charging technology company Tritium in a deal valued at USD 37 million (approximately INR 310 crore), senior company officials confirmed.

Tritium, a global leader in DC fast chargers, has sold over 13,000 units across 47 countries. Established in 2001, Tritium is known for its innovative liquid-cooled DC Fast Chargers, designed for both durability and aesthetic appeal and crafted to withstand tough environments.

The acquisition brings Tritium's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tennessee, USA, and its engineering center in Brisbane, Australia, under Exicom's umbrella, expanding the Indian company's global footprint.

This deal enhances Exicom's commitment to research and development, reinforcing its goal to drive innovation in the rapidly growing EV sector. By combining the product portfolios of Exicom and Tritium, the acquisition is set to accelerate the adoption of EV infrastructure worldwide, meeting diverse use cases in various markets.

Anant Nahata, CEO, Exicom, said, "This acquisition is in line with Exicom's strategic vision to be a key contributor to the world of tomorrow by enabling an emission-free future for mobility. Exicom and Tritium have complementary sales and product footprints and have each established leadership in their respective regions."

"We look forward to working with Tritium's employees, customers, partners, and other stakeholders to grow the business further and provide faster, more reliable charging experiences to EV users across the globe," added Nahata.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Exicom is a leader in power management solutions, specialising in EV charging and energy storage solutions. The company operates in over 15 countries across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, serving diverse customers with its smart AC and DC Fast Chargers, alongside robust energy management systems for telecommunications and industrial clients.

With a global team of around 1,200 professionals, Exicom continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the EV ecosystem.

A key highlight of the acquisition is Exicom's plan to establish a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, expected to be operational by the end of 2025. The new facility will focus on localising Tritium's technology for the Indian market, which faces unique environmental challenges, including extreme temperature variations.