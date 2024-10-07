Get All Access for $5/mo

Exicom Acquires Tritium for USD 37 Mn to Expand EV Footprint Exicom Expands Global Reach with Tritium Acquisition, Investing USD 37 Million to Enhance EV Charging Solutions and Establish Manufacturing Unit in Hyderabad by 2025, Promoting Sustainable Mobility and Innovation Worldwide.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Exicom

Indian electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions firm Exicom has acquired US-based DC fast charging technology company Tritium in a deal valued at USD 37 million (approximately INR 310 crore), senior company officials confirmed.

Tritium, a global leader in DC fast chargers, has sold over 13,000 units across 47 countries. Established in 2001, Tritium is known for its innovative liquid-cooled DC Fast Chargers, designed for both durability and aesthetic appeal and crafted to withstand tough environments.

The acquisition brings Tritium's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tennessee, USA, and its engineering center in Brisbane, Australia, under Exicom's umbrella, expanding the Indian company's global footprint.

This deal enhances Exicom's commitment to research and development, reinforcing its goal to drive innovation in the rapidly growing EV sector. By combining the product portfolios of Exicom and Tritium, the acquisition is set to accelerate the adoption of EV infrastructure worldwide, meeting diverse use cases in various markets.

Anant Nahata, CEO, Exicom, said, "This acquisition is in line with Exicom's strategic vision to be a key contributor to the world of tomorrow by enabling an emission-free future for mobility. Exicom and Tritium have complementary sales and product footprints and have each established leadership in their respective regions."

"We look forward to working with Tritium's employees, customers, partners, and other stakeholders to grow the business further and provide faster, more reliable charging experiences to EV users across the globe," added Nahata.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Exicom is a leader in power management solutions, specialising in EV charging and energy storage solutions. The company operates in over 15 countries across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, serving diverse customers with its smart AC and DC Fast Chargers, alongside robust energy management systems for telecommunications and industrial clients.

With a global team of around 1,200 professionals, Exicom continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the EV ecosystem.

A key highlight of the acquisition is Exicom's plan to establish a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, expected to be operational by the end of 2025. The new facility will focus on localising Tritium's technology for the Indian market, which faces unique environmental challenges, including extreme temperature variations.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Anil Ambani-Led Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Secure INR 17,600 Cr; Plan INR 6,000 Cr QIP to Bolster Financial Strength

The long-term bonds issued by Reliance Group, which are raised through stock or equity-linked bonds, will provide the group companies with the growth capital they need to pursue their expansion goals.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Startup Community Grieves the Sudden Demise of Rohan Malhotra, Beloved Leader of Good Capital

From HSBC intern to Good Capital's Managing Partner, Rohan Malhotra's journey spans co-founding Investopad and advising AngelList India, showcasing his expertise in fostering startups and driving innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Frammer AI and Beauté Secrets Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Solutions

Go Paperless with the PDF Reader Pro for $49.99

Your business's digital future starts today.

By StackCommerce
News and Trends

Amul's Global Expansion Carries Into Europe Following Success in the US

Mehta emphasized that dairy isn't just a business but a lifeline for rural India; highlighting how Amul's cooperative model has improved the lives of millions of farmers across the country

By Entrepreneur Staff