Preeti Sampat, an ex-flipkart and MIT-graduated US fund manager has joined Eximius Ventures, a pre-seed stage fund as co-founder and General Partner. At Eximius, Preeti will lead the fund's investment strategy and decisions, taking a thesis-driven approach to investing in startups that have the potential to scale globally.

With her extensive experience and understanding of global ecosystems, she aims to amplify India's impact on the global stage, nurturing startups in key sectors such as AI/Gen AI, SaaS, Health, and Commerce. She will also leverage her global network and insights to support the portfolio companies with follow-on fundraising, strategic hiring, and partnerships.

Taking on the role, Sampat said, "I am excited to join Eximius Ventures as co-founder and General Partner. I have been impressed by the quality of the portfolio companies that Eximius has backed so far, which include remarkable startups such as Jar, Eka.care, Stan, Skydo and Vegapay. I believe that there is a huge opportunity for early-stage investing in India, especially in frontier tech sectors that can create impactful solutions for India and the world. I look forward to working with Pearl and the rest of the team to support exceptional founders who are building the next wave of innovation."

Following her graduation from BITS pilani, Sampat gained valuable experience in transaction advisory within the TMT sectors. However, her entrepreneurial spirit and love for technology led her to join Flipkart as part of their early team, where she became closely acquainted with the startup and venture ecosystem.

Later with an MIT Sloan MBA, Sampat embarked on her entrepreneurial journey. In 2018, she co-founded a micro VC fund in the US, which invested in the pre-seed and early-seed rounds of startups in the US and LATAM.

She has backed companies founded by graduates from HBS, MIT, Wharton and more. Notably, half of those portfolio companies have achieved a remarkable annual revenue of more than $5 million.