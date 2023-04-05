Exotel Launches Chatbot Builder Powered By GPT-4

The tool is developed by incorporating proprietary AI models and advanced generative AI capabilities to enable brands to personalize customer interactions. It utilizes the Large Language Model of GPT4, allowing it to generate highly accurate and well-adapted responses with respect to the organization.

On Wednesday, Exotel, a full-stack customer engagement platform and business-focused virtual telecom operator startup, announced the launch of its latest product ExoMind, a no-code tool for businesses to develop their advanced chatbots in a short span of time.

"Advances in machine learning are growing at an exponential pace and businesses, no matter which industry they're in, have to employ some form of an AI-based application to stay ahead of the curve. With the future of customer engagement being in the hands of personalized conversational commerce, we are thrilled to be launching our ExoMind to help businesses generate and retain their customer base. As newer language-learning and even image processing models emerge, we plan on continually harnessing their potential in our product suite, to be at the forefront of the customer engagement space," said Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-Founder and CEO, Exotel.

The tool is developed by incorporating proprietary AI models and advanced generative AI capabilities to enable brands to personalize customer interactions. It utilizes the Large Language Model of GPT-4, allowing it to generate highly accurate and well-adapted responses with respect to the organization.

The bot-building process includes feeding content from multiple mediums and databases and then processing the vast data to create industry-specific models such as fintech, last-mile logistics, mobility, and e-commerce.

The product will be incorporated into Exotel's full-stack customer engagement tools to enable brands to develop chatbots capable of handling large communication volumes.