Fintechs Will Fuel Digital Lending Over Traditional Lending By 2030: Report

The research reportedly highlights that the next 100 million customers are likely to have a vastly different profile and expectations than those currently in place

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A credit information company, on Tuesday, has stated that fintechs will fuel digital lending over the next seven years, and take it ahead of traditional lending by 2030 in the unsecured loans category, according to a PTI report.

The report by Experian India said that this will be driven by deeper inroads being made in the unsecured small-ticket size segment as well as the secured collateral-based high-ticket size market. It further added that it analysed the role of fintech-led digital lending to arrive at the predictions on the unsecured lending front, where lending happens through personal loans and credit cards sans any securities.

"Traditional lenders have always dominated asset-backed lending. With increased digitisation, this segment may become accessible to fintech lenders, allowing them to capture a sizable portion of the lending pie," said Saikrishnan Srinivasan, managing director at Experian Credit Information Company of India, in a statement.

The research reportedly highlights that the next 100 million customers are likely to have a vastly different profile and expectations than those currently in place.

The research further said big technology organisations will also play a greater role in the digital lending side going forward, despite the repeated concerns on big techs' play. The fintech companies will be challenged in the next wave of growth, even though they have responded well to automating the credit decision making process and enhancing the on-boarding experience till now, as per the report.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government FinTech Digital lending RBI

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Chat GPT Urgent Warning: Is Your Information, Job or Business Safe?

Amazon raised the alarm when a response from the AI closely reflected confidential company information.

By Ben Angel

News and Trends

Computer Architecture Prodigy: Young Computer Scientist Awarded Esteemed Engineering Honor

Dr. Akash Sridhar has been awarded the title of "Fellow" by the prestigious Institution of Engineering and Technology

By Deep Baliyan

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Starting a Business

6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing

Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.

By Steve Taplin

By Mark Banfield

News and Trends

I Reviewed Six AI Platforms For You; Here's My Verdict

I'm sure you've interacted with OpenAI's landmark project at least once and are now accustomed to jargon such as GPT and Google's BARD. However, the artificial intelligence space is not limited to just these two

By Paromita Gupta