FlexifyMe, a health-tech platform dedicated to chronic pain management, has closed its Seed funding round, has raised $1 million with leading investment from Flipkart Ventures, Flipkart's venture investing arm. The round also saw participation from GSF, iHub Anubhuti, Chandigarh Angels (CAN), Venture Catalyst, OneCapital among other prominent angels. The funds from this round will be used to further enhance the AI motion coach, making it available in local languages, and expanding the platform's reach in the MENA and North American regions.

"Our mission is to leverage advanced technology for healthcare, and this funding reaffirms our commitment. Our platform tracks real- time patient movement and adapts exercises to boost engagement. Through AI, machine learning, and data analytics, we offer personalized Chronic Pain Management. We're excited about expansion and tech upgrades that will enhance global accessibility and effectiveness. The future is bright, and we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible for the betterment of humanity," said Amit Bhayani, co-founder of FlexifyMe.

Founded in Oct 2021 by serial entrepreneurs Manjeet Singh and Amit Bhayani, FlexifyMe is on a mission to transform traditional physiotherapy approaches with its innovative AI motion- tracking technology. The company said its focus is to use technology and ancient wisdom to help people in getting rid of musculoskeletal disorders (MSK) such as back pain, spondylitis, arthritis, knee pain and others in a natural way to free the world from pain.

"Flipkart has always been at the forefront of empowering the startup ecosystem in India. We are excited to witness the transformative journey of startups in India as they harness Flipkart's resources and guidance to bring their innovative ideas to life. We are pleased to invest in Flexifyme as it continues to fuel innovation and growth in its industry. The investment is being made by Flipkart Ventures through its cohort-based Leap Ahead program," said Lubna Ahmed, Head of Flipkart Ventures.