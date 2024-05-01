You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

D2C Homeware Brand ellementry Secures Funding from She Capital

Homeware and gifting brand ellementry announced the closure of its latest round of funding led by She Capital.

With the recent infusion of funds, ellementry aims to accelerate its expansion initiatives and further enhance its product offerings, production capabilities, and market presence both domestically and internationally.

Commenting on the fundraising, Ayush Baid, Founder and CEO of ellementry, said, "We are looking forward to this association and what it brings with it. Innovating and creating handcrafted homeware and gifting solutions for people to experience and appreciate. We can't wait for more people to experience all that ellementry has in store."

Launched in 2018 by Ayush Baid and Riddhima Khandelwal, ellementry is a lifestyle brand selling handicraft products online and offline.

ellementry sells in 16 stores across 13 cities in India as well as online on platforms like Amazon, Tata Cliq, Myntra, and many more.

Since inception, the company claims to have completed more than 4 lakh orders and has a customer base of over 2.5 lakh. ellementry is present across 12 countries, which include the USA, Europe, the Middle East, etc. They aim to double the number of customers in the next 12 months.

The Jaipur-based brand plans to add new products in the textile and home decor space before Diwali. Owing to their in-house manufacturing units, there are timely additions of new products to the collection of the current 1000+ SKUs.

Anisha Singh, Partner at She Capital, remarked, "ellementry's dedication to design, functionality, and ethical practices aligns perfectly with the growing demand for conscious consumerism, particularly among women. We are confident that ellementry will become the leading destination for those seeking to create beautiful and sustainable homes."

Medical Technology Company neuro42 Raises Investment from Serial Strategic Angel Investor Karna D Shinde

neuro42, a medical technology company pioneering portable MRI, robot, and AI technologies, has secured undisclosed investments from investor Karna D Shinde.

This is Karna's third round of investment in the company.

Recently, it received USFDA clearance for its innovative diagnostic MRI product.

"We are thrilled to announce the FDA clearance of our bedside MRI product. Our team has been focused on making a difference in patient care, and now we can finally arm healthcare providers with a valuable tool to improve accessibility to neuroimaging," said Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42.

neuro42 is developing and commercialising an intraoperative MR, AI, and robotic platform that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis, and interventions of neurological diseases.

neuro42's portable MRI is designed to specialise in imaging the brain and head, with a key focus on MR-guided interventions. One of the primary drivers of innovation at neuro42 is its ability to amplify the capabilities of neurosurgeons, particularly in complex and time-sensitive procedures such as the treatment of brain tumors and epilepsy.

"The diagnostic and interventional capabilities of neuro42's MRI have the potential to transform the way challenging brain tumor cases are approached and treated," stated Karna D Shinde, Investor and Strategic Advisor.

Venture Catalysts Leads a Pre-Seed Funding for Perceptyne

Venture Catalysts, an integrated incubator and a leader in early-stage investments, announced that it has led a pre-seed funding round for Perceptyne.

This investment round also included participation from notable figures in the deeptech hardware startup community, including Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain of Ather and Pawan Chandana and Bharat Daka of Skyroot Aerospace. Other notable investors include T-Hub, Z21 Ventures, Naveen (founder of My Ally), Satya (founder of Bluecopa), and Aditya Damani (founder of Credit Fair).

Raviteja, Co-Founder and CEO of Perceptyne, said, "We are grateful for the support from industry stalwarts and our esteemed investors. It fuels our commitment to democratise automation. With this investment, we are poised to accelerate our product development and pilot deployments, particularly in the EMS and automotive sectors."

Founded by Raviteja Chivukula, Jagga Raju Nadimpalli, and Mrutyunjaya Nadiminti, Perceptyne is a deep-tech robotics and AI company building industrial humanoid robots for automating dexterous tasks that cannot be automated with traditional automation technology.

ApoorvaRanjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts, stated, "Our investment reflects our belief in their vision to automate tasks with precision and their potential to scale rapidly in the EMS and automotive industries. The expertise of Perceptyne's founding team, their technological advancements, and their strategic business model align with our commitment to fostering disruptive technologies. We look forward to seeing Perceptyne's impact on the industry and are confident in their success as they redefine what's possible in robotics and automation."