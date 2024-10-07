Frammer AI and Beauté Secrets Raise Early-Stage Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Media SaaS Platform Frammer AI Raises USD 2 Mn Seed Round Led by Lumikai

Frammer AI, a media SaaS platform, has raised USD 2 million in a seed round led by venture capital firm Lumikai. Founded by former NDTV executives Suparna Singh, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, and Arijit Chatterjee, the Delhi-based company offers an AI-powered studio designed to help enterprises convert long-form content into engaging, monetisable videos.

The funds will be used to expand into sports and entertainment, strengthen Frammer's tech team, and enhance data training in key areas.

Suparna Singh, CEO and Co-founder of Frammer AI, said, "The need for and interest in short-form video has never been higher. We're thrilled to hear from clients that Frammer is creating larger audiences for them by utilising all their video to its fullest potential. We've used all our experience and knowledge to train Frammer to deliver the most accurate results for complex content, and it's gratifying to see very effective results."

Frammer AI uses advanced AI technology to streamline video creation, turning 30-minute videos into 35 short-form packages within minutes. The platform also provides transcripts and captions and automatically selects the most engaging segments for social media platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Frammer is tailored for Indian languages and mixed-language recognition, training models to detect people, faces, logos, and other visual elements. It has attracted major clients, including The India Today Group, Zee News, and ACKO Insurance, and is the AI content partner for US-based Brightcove.

It currently works with all content teams at India Today, with 70% of their content, including prime-time programming, processed on Frammer. Their Live Cutter feature allows them to clip live streams and publish across multiple platforms simultaneously, says Chatterjee.

The company was recently named the AI content partner for Brightcove, a US-listed firm that provides streaming services to publishers.

Beauté Secrets Secures INR 1.6 Cr from Velocity to Expand Product Line and Quick Commerce Presence

Beauté Secrets, a Gurgaon-based beauty tools brand, has secured INR 1.6 crore in funding from Velocity, a financing platform supported by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures.

The fresh capital will fuel the brand's expansion on quick commerce platforms and enable the addition of new products to its lineup.

Founded in 2010 by Harnika Aneja, Beauté Secrets offers a wide range of beauty tools, spanning three categories: basic, essential, and premium. Its product portfolio includes manicure/pedicure kits, tweezers, cuticle trimmers, foot scrubbers, hair brushes, and more. The brand's unique combination of aesthetics, functionality, and affordability appeals strongly to Gen Z consumers.

Beauté Secrets has achieved impressive growth, having served over 4 million customers across India, with a 3x growth rate.

"Our focus on creating travel-friendly, durable, and elegant beauty tools has resonated with consumers looking for quality products without breaking the bank," said Harika Aneja, Co-founder of Beauté Secrets. "By maintaining reasonable pricing while ensuring durability and precision in our tools, we've successfully met the varied needs of our clientele and established Beauté Secrets as a trusted brand in the beauty tools market."

The company is also poised to introduce innovative beauty tools that cater to natural beauty routines, bringing products unseen in the Indian market.

Atul Khichariya, Co-founder and COO of Velocity, added, "Our financing helps brands like Beauté Secrets meet the increased demand during festive seasons, enabling them to maximise their potential and success."