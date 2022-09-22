FretBox Raises INR4 Million and Joins SaaS Cohort of India Accelerator

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FretBox on Thursday announced to have raised INR 4 million in a pre-seed funding round from an angel Investor. The company also joined the SaaS cohort of India Accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator program that helps startups grow by providing advisory, networking, customers, and fund to achieve their goals and set them on a good trajectory towards growth. Funds will be utilized to facilitate technical upgradation and the expansion of the FretBox team in cities like Delhi NCR, Pune, Bhopal, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, etc.

Company

"With the help of this investment, we are looking forward to building a product our beta customers of universities and college want for their hostels, expanding our clientele portfolio, and looking forward to enhancing our tech stack for use of students and facility teams of these hostels," said Ashish Gupta, co-founder and CEO, FretBox.

"With joining hands with IA, we aim to catalyze our growth by tripling our clientele by this financial year. Our vision to provide safety, security, and better service to all those living in hostels and PGs nationally and internationally will be achieved," said Sidharth Kaul, co-founder, and COO, FretBox.

Founded in 2021, FretBox is a Prop-tech SaaS for hostels, and PGs'. FretBox is a mobile app-based solution that aims to solve the security, communication, assistance, and financial challenges of hostels in 1000-plus universities and 5000-plus educational campuses in India. Led by CEO Ashish Gupta, CTO Bishnu Sahoo, and COO Sidharth Kaul FretBox has committed to the Digital India mission by 100 per cent digital transformation of these hostels in coming years. Three co-living chains of 45 PGs together recently signed with FretBox for the digital transformation of the premises.