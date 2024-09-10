You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tim Cook-helmed Apple, on Monday, unveiled its latest iPhone model in four variants-- 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. This lineup was one of the five major announcements made at the "It's Glowtime" event in Cupertino.

The latest version will be powered by its native Apple Intelligence system announced at WWDC 2024. "Artificial intelligence and machine learning have been essential in delivering so many of the features and experiences that we love today," said Tim Cook, CEO, Apple in his keynote.

The tech giant also displayed its latest advancements, including Apple Watch Series 10, updated Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a revamped AirPods lineup, alongside updates on iOS 18.

Here are the five announcements Apple made:

1. Introducing iPhone 16 lineup

This upgrade comes after the iPhone 15 was unveiled on September 12, 2023. The new line is compartmentalised into iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max based on features.

"Built for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 lineup delivers a powerful, personal, and private experience right at your fingertips. And with the new Camera Control, you'll never miss a moment," said Cook on X.

Apple shared that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will have the all-new A18 chip, where both models will feature Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to access useful features quickly, and a big boost in battery life.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max which will be powered by A18 Pro chip. The Pro lineup will have larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and an improved battery life.

2. Apple Intelligence comes next month

Apple's personal intelligence system will begin rolling out next month with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. It will first be launched in the U.S. English, and will quickly expand to include localised English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. in December. Additional language support such as Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish is expected next year.

According to the company, Apple Intelligence will be able to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate daily tasks while protecting users' privacy and security.

The advanced feature will elevate the experience on Writing Tools, Photos, and Notes and Phone. Additionally, it will help users prioritise and stay in the moment with summarised notifications across apps with Reduce Interruptions and Priority Messages and Smart Reply in Mail.

With Apple Intelligence, Siri will become deeply integrated into the system experience. With Siri's richer language-understanding capabilities, users will now be able to switch fluidly between text and voice. Features rollouts later this year will include Image Playground, Image Wand, and Emoji. "Users have the option to access ChatGPT's broad world knowledge from several experiences within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, allowing users to access its expertise — as well as its image- and document-understanding capabilities — without needing to jump between tools," read the company blog.

3. Apple Watch Series 10

This series will be Apple's thinnest Apple Watch yet, being nearly 10 per cent slimmer than Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Series 9. It will feature the biggest and most advanced display of any Apple Watch, offering up to 30 per cent more active screen area than Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, and up to nine per cent more than Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Series 9.

Users can charge to 80 per cent battery in about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the watch will offer a feature to help identify signs of sleep apnea, a condition where breathing stops repeatedly during sleep. "To detect sleep apnea, Apple Watch uses the accelerometer to monitor small movements at the wrist that are associated with interruptions in normal respiratory patterns, tracked by a new Apple Watch metric called Breathing Disturbances," the blog read.

4. Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium

Marketed to athletes and adventurers, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the most accurate GPS in a sports watch, the brightest display of any Apple product, and up to 36 hours of battery life with regular use or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. The new Titanium Milanese Loop band is designed for water activities while offering lightweight comfort and elegance for any occasion.

5. AirPods upgrades

Apple made three announcements for its AirPods, including launching AirPods 4, new colours for AirPods Max, and Loud Sound Reduction, Hearing Test, and Hearing Aid features for AirPods Pro 2.

With an H2 chip and advanced computational audio, AirPods 4 with ANC will help to reduce environmental noise such as airplane engines and city traffic. AirPods Max will now feature USB-C charging capabilities, while AirPods Pro 2 introduces an end-to-end experience focused on prevention, awareness, and assistance.