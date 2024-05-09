The Bengaluru-based startup plans to launch its first satellite, Drishti Mission, within the next year. It will be the multi-sensor imaging satellite with the best resolution available.

GalaxEye, a space-tech startup with a focus on earth observation satellites, said that it has signed a MoU with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), an autonomous agency under the Department of Space of the Government of India,on May 1.

As per the official release, GalaxEye became the first beneficiary of IN-SPACe's top-notch coworking as well as testing space based in Ahmedabad through the partnership. The partnership further facilitates the utilisation of ISRO's top-of-the-range laboratories and testing facilities.

Suyash Singh, Co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye, said, "By collaborating with IN-SPACe and leveraging their state-of-the-art facilities, we are poised to revolutionise the way we gather and analyse data from Earth's orbit. This initiative will allow us to deploy India's first privately-led cluster of Earth observation satellites, enhancing our capability to monitor climate patterns, urban development, and natural phenomena with unprecedented precision. Our efforts today are about paving the way for a future where space technology is integral to solving some of our planet's most pressing challenges."

GalaxEye constructed the nation's first drone with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) in 2023, and the company is currently developing the nation's first private constellation of Earth observation satellites.

Further, GalaxEye brings to the table its innovative approach with multi-sensor earth observation satellites equipped with the proprietary "Drishti Sensor". This modern sensor technology helps with cloud cover, which usually inhibits earlier methods of studying planet features.

It claims to provide such organisations an opportunity to discover something new by giving them images of high quality regardless of any changes in weather and ensuring they are always usable.

"This partnership is set to revolutionise decision-making for businesses and governments globally by improving the reliability and quality of satellite imagery, even under adverse weather conditions. It also supports the 'Make in India for the World' initiative, strengthening India's role as a global leader in space technology and its applications for societal benefit," Suyash added.