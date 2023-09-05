Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Garuda Aerospace, India's drone manufacturer, has launched the Equality Drone Training program along with Bharat Drone Association and National Drone Pilot Association, specifically designed for specially-abled people. The Equality Drone Training program is supported by Varsha Kukreti Augustine, Founder and CEO of AutoMicroUAS, and Dr. MJ Augustine Vinod, Group Captain (Retd).

According to a press statement, the program will provide free-of-cost training, education, and skill development over a span of 10 days to specially abled persons, kickstarting in Chennai.

Equality Drone Training program is designed to train individuals with physical disabilities including deafness, speech impairments, and mobility constraints. The programme with theory and practical sessions will cover aspects across both, maintenance and operation including data analysis. The program spans utilisation of drones across agriculture, surveillance and mapping, and e-commerce and delivery, thus equipping participants with skills required across a range of industries, it added.

"Our new training program is designed to skill and upskill persons with disabilities, empowers youth with a need of the hour skill set. We are proud to be an enabler on their journey of self-reliance and financial independence. We have already welcomed 20 persons from Chennai and will soon begin rolling the program out across India with an aim to skill at least 10,000 persons by 2025. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to Varsha Kukreti Augustine, Founder and CEO of AutoMicroUAS, and Dr. MJ Augustine Vinod, Group Captain (Retd), for their invaluable support and collaboration in this endeavour." said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

Commenting on this initiative, Varsha Kukreti Augustine, founder and CEO of AutoMicroUAS said, "This inclusive approach helps break down barriers and promotes the idea that everyone, regardless of their abilities, can actively participate and excel in various fields. I am proud of how IDTA has shaped and continues to provide opportunities for students with special needs to explore their interests and talents in the world of drones."