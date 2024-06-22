Get All Access for $5/mo

General Catalyst and Venture Highway Merge to Focus on India With the acquisition of Venture Highway, General Catalyst aims to strengthen its global seed capability and play an impactful role in fueling Indo-US-Europe collaboration

U.S.-based venture capital firm investing in early stage and growth investment General Catalyst and India-focussed early-stage investor Venture Highway announced the merger of the two VCs to focus on India opportunities.

With the acquisition of Venture Highway, General Catalyst aims to strengthen its global seed capability and play an impactful role in fueling Indo-US-Europe collaboration.

"Combining our US seed team with Venture Highway in India and La Famiglia in Europe, we are committing deeply to becoming great at supporting the world's best founders at the earliest stages…The combined capabilities of the two firms will allow us to be much more hands-on and effective going forward in India. I am especially excited about bringing our co-creation capabilities to India," said Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst on X (formerly Twitter).

Founded in 2015, Venture Highway is led by Neeraj Arora and Priya Mohan and so far has backed startups such as betterplace, highperformr, meesho, moglix, mpl, and tracxn.

GC and VH will aim to combine global networks and capital with deep India. The two will invest in India's unique opportunities and challenges; digitize and expand core GDP-driving sectors such as manufacturing; and develop industry-specific incubation and partnership strategies to build large Indian enterprises for the world.
