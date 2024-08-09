Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Genpact Reports Total Revenue of $1.18 Billion, Up by 6% in Second Quarter of 2024 Genpact Limited reported gross profit recorded $416 million, up 7 per cent year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 35.4 per cent

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Genpact Limited , one of the leaders in professional services and digital transformation solutions, continues its growth trajectory, as evidenced by its robust financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported a total revenue of $1.18 billion, marking a 6 per cent increase year-over-year (YoY). The second quarter of 2024 highlights Genpact's ability to consistently outperform market expectations. The company's commitment to its '3+1 Execution Framework' has yielded significant results.

Gross profit was $416 million, up 7 per cent YoY, with a corresponding margin of 35.4 per cent and net income was $122 million, up by 5 per cent YoY, with a corresponding margin of 10.4 per cent. Genpact has raised its earnings expectations for the remainder of 2024. The company's third-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.186 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 3.9 per cent to 4.4 per cent. The Digital Operations and Data-Tech-AI segments are forecasted to continue their steady growth, with the company expecting gross margins around 35.4 per cent and an adjusted income from operations margin of approximately 17.2 per cent.

"Following another quarter of better-than-expected results and a robust first half performance, we are raising our earnings expectations for the year. Our second quarter results are a testament to the team's ability to successfully deliver on our strategic framework. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive execution and lean into innovation, leveraging generative AI and other advanced technologies to deliver superior value for clients and drive productivity for Genpact," Balkrishan Kalra, Genpact's president and CEO

For the full year 2024, Genpact now projects total revenue to be between $4.656 billion and $4.701 billion, marking an upward revision from its previous guidance. This outlook reflects anticipated YoY growth of four per cent to five per cent (or 4.2 per cent to 5.2 per cent in constant currency). The company also expects to achieve an adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) between $3.14 and $3.18, significantly higher than the prior guidance of $3.01 to $3.04.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

A Serial Entrepreneur's Rules for Achieving Work-Life Balance

With the demands of the corporate world constantly evolving and intensifying, finding a healthy balance between work obligations and family life can sometimes feel impossible. But serial fitness entrepreneur Anthony Geisler says the secret to achieving this equilibrium is the same skill he uses to run companies: time management.

By Liam Keeney
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

IMU Partners with RK Mehrotra Group and IME(i) to Enhance Maritime Research and Development

Indian Maritime University announces two key collaborations: an MoU with RK Mehrotra Holding for USD 2.22 million funding and an MoA with IME(i) for INR 18 lakh to support Junior Research Fellows.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Technology

How Freshworks Is Transforming Customer Experience with AI

Despite the advancements in AI, Priya Subramani, the VP & Product Management acknowledges that there are affairs where human agents are irreplaceable—especially when empathy or complex problem-solving is involved

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

Driving Financial Inclusion: NPST's Role in India's Digital Revolution

The digital ecosystem in India, especially in Finance has seen growth due to various factors. The government's push towards mass digitalization, increase in internet penetration, and digital transformation enablers help integrate these technologies.

By Prince Kariappa
Starting a Business

Starting a Business? Before You Seek VC Money, Here's Why Bootstrapping May Be the Better Choice.

Here's why bootstrapping is the key to building a sustainable business that can scale.

By Aytekin Tank