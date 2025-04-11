This strategic expansion supports Infra.Market's broader goal of contributing to India's infrastructure development through enhanced manufacturing scale and efficiency.

Infra.Market, a leading building materials platform, is making bold strides in the wood panel industry by blending product diversity with a digital-first strategy. The company has recently expanded its manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of two strategically located plants in Rudrapur and Yamunanagar—major production hubs in North India.

The Rudrapur facility is now focused on the manufacturing of laminates and Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), while plywood production has been centralised at the Yamunanagar unit. These locations provide Infra.Market with access to a well-developed industrial ecosystem, skilled labor, and competitively priced raw materials, ensuring cost-effective and high-quality production.

At the helm of the wood panel division is Shekhar Chandra Sati, a seasoned industry leader with over three decades of experience. Under his leadership, Infra.Market has intensified its focus on capturing market share in the MDF segment, leveraging his deep expertise and strong industry network.

Aaditya Sharda, co-founder of Infra.Market, said, "India's wood panel industry is growing rapidly, driven by rising demand for sustainable and versatile materials like MDF. At Infra.Market, we are well-positioned to tap into this opportunity through our advanced manufacturing facilities, expanding product portfolio, and strong dealer network."

Founded in 2016, Infra.Market has rapidly scaled by integrating technology across the construction value chain. With investments in firms like RDC Concrete, Shalimar Paints, and Emcer, and a vast distribution footprint of over 10,000 retail touchpoints, 30+ flagship stores, and 250+ manufacturing units, the company supplies more than 15 categories ranging from concrete and steel to modular kitchens and designer hardware.

Infra.Market's growth strategy also places strong emphasis on dealer profitability. By offering upselling opportunities within projects—starting from concrete and walling solutions to ceramics and wood panels—the platform enables dealers to enhance margins. Its tech-enabled ecosystem connects dealers with architects, contractors, and carpenters, boosting lead generation. Dedicated sales teams further support project-based sales, building stronger dealer relationships and increasing brand loyalty.

With its expanded manufacturing base and integrated digital approach, Infra.Market is positioning itself as a frontrunner in India's evolving wood panel industry.