Good Flippin' Burgers Raises $4 Million In Series A Funding According to the company this cash infusion bolsters the company's financial resources for growth

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Good Flippin' Burgers, a burger chain, has raised $4 million in its latest Series A round of funding via Tanglin Venture Partners. According to the company this cash infusion not only bolsters its financial resources for growth but also solidifies its ambitions as it continues its journey of becoming the most loved burger brand in India.

"This investment is a significant milestone for us and will empower us to expand our operations, fortify our supply chain, and bring our delicious burgers to an even wider customer base. We are grateful for the overwhelming love and support we have received from our loyal patrons and will continue to keep delighting them with our product portfolio," said Viren DSilva, co-founder, Good Flippin' Burgers.

In an official statement, the company said that it has set ambitious plans for the next 12 months post this round of funding. Adding that, it will primarily concentrate on geographical expansion, reinforcing its supply chain, and further refining its dining and quick service models, claiming that these strategic initiatives will position Good Flippin' Burgers as a dominant player in the market.

"We are really impressed with the founders' focus on supply chain capabilities which has enabled them to maintain the highest level of quality as well as consistency across their store footprint. At Tanglin, we are extremely excited to be partnering with the team and look forward to working with them towards building an enduring business," said Sankalp Gupta, partner, Tanglin Venture Partners.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Entrepreneurs

The Tech Guru Behind WhatsApp and Signal

Balachandar Karthikeyan says that entrepreneurship encompasses the art of transforming ideas into reality, driven by unwavering passion and the determination to overcome obstacles.

By Asit Tirkey
Growing a Business

Why SEO Is Critical for Small Businesses (and How to Improve It)

A strong web presence will guide a company to new customers and greater profits.

By Joseph Camberato
Growing a Business

3 Entrepreneurial Trends Coming Out of the Current Economy

By refocusing their efforts to align with the state of the economy, business owners can not only ride this wave but even attain real growth throughout it.

By Clate Mask
Money & Finance

The Best Paying Jobs in Finance and How Much You Can Make

Want to pursue a new, high-paying job in the financial sector? Check out our breakdown of the best-paying jobs in finance here.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s

We asked our network what communication skills they wished they had known earlier in their careers, and this is what they had to say.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

The 9 Most In-Demand Professional Certifications You Can Get Right Now

Want to boost your qualifications but not sure which certificates to pursue? Check out these in-demand professional certifications to pick your path.

By Entrepreneur Staff