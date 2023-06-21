Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Good Flippin' Burgers, a burger chain, has raised $4 million in its latest Series A round of funding via Tanglin Venture Partners. According to the company this cash infusion not only bolsters its financial resources for growth but also solidifies its ambitions as it continues its journey of becoming the most loved burger brand in India.

"This investment is a significant milestone for us and will empower us to expand our operations, fortify our supply chain, and bring our delicious burgers to an even wider customer base. We are grateful for the overwhelming love and support we have received from our loyal patrons and will continue to keep delighting them with our product portfolio," said Viren DSilva, co-founder, Good Flippin' Burgers.

In an official statement, the company said that it has set ambitious plans for the next 12 months post this round of funding. Adding that, it will primarily concentrate on geographical expansion, reinforcing its supply chain, and further refining its dining and quick service models, claiming that these strategic initiatives will position Good Flippin' Burgers as a dominant player in the market.

"We are really impressed with the founders' focus on supply chain capabilities which has enabled them to maintain the highest level of quality as well as consistency across their store footprint. At Tanglin, we are extremely excited to be partnering with the team and look forward to working with them towards building an enduring business," said Sankalp Gupta, partner, Tanglin Venture Partners.