Google Invites Applications For Eighth Batch Of Startups Accelerator Programme

Google has announced the opening of applications for the eighth batch of its startup accelerator program in India, focused on nurturing startups leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The program, called Google for Startups Accelerator: India, aims to support AI-first startups in the Seed to Series A stage.

For the eighth cohort, Google is seeking Indian startups that are AI-first and working across various sectors to address complex challenges in their industries. Applications are open until August 22, and eligible startups should have AI as a core solution or product, including generative AI.

As per an official blog, the selected startups will be receiving hands-on mentorship and training in product development, leadership, design and growth. The program will conclude with a Demo Day to increase visibility within the ecosystem. After the program ends, founders can continue to receive support through the Google for Startups alumni network.

"Through the Google for Startups Accelerator program in India, we support startups like BrainSightAI or Wysa using AI technology to develop unique solutions for crucial challenges and as the AI landscape evolves rapidly, we are committed to supporting the Indian startup ecosystem to harness its many possibilities," the platform stated.

Also, the three-month, equity-free program provides selected startups with access to Google's resources, programs, experts, and technology. Google's initiative aims to empower AI-focused startups in India, offering them the necessary resources and expertise to scale their businesses and drive innovation in their respective sectors.