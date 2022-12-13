Google Photos' New Upgrade Worsens Key Feature

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The new update in google has changed the accuracy of location information which is stored with some photos. This potentially causes a loss of their precise location and users would not be able to search for the pictures based on the location they were taken in.



Originally, Google Photos would have pictures attached with their location data. This was done with the help of Google's Location History feature. This feature is no longer being used. So from now on, Google Photos will scan each picture to look for landmarks and other signs to locate the place they were taken in.



The change was intended to boost user privacy but it may also cause problems. If the user were to take multiple pictures on a trip, the locations may not be as accurate. This change would also affect Google Photos' automatic 'memories' feature which can be based on significant locations.



Furthermore, users are now promoted to delete their past stored location on Google Photos that used the Location History feature. If they want the locations stored they have to tap the 'keep' button before the 1st of May, 2023 or all the locations will automatically be deleted.



Users who have taken their pictures with a smartphone may be saved if they had granted location access for their camera. This is done through the iOS privacy settings or by enabling the 'location tag' on Android.

In such a case the accurate locations of pictures have been stored automatically and Google Photos will continue to use it for precise locations.